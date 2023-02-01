Budget 2023-24 news updates: All eyes on FM as income tax relief, capex booster on the cards

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on February 1.

In just a few hours from now Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much awaited Union Budget for 2023-24. This will be the last full Budget before the Modi government heads into general elections next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the whole world is waiting for India's Budget and that he is confident that the FM will meet the aspirations of the common citizens.

The Economic Survey presented by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran showcased the importance of capex in pump priming the economy. It led to crowding in of private investment. Budget 2023 is expected to continue its focus on higher capex allocation that will be critical to maintain India's growth momentum at a time when global recessionary headwinds have heightened uncertainty. Salaried middle class will be expecting relief from the finance minister hoping tax cuts in Union Budget. There could be some rejig of slabs in the new income tax regime to make it more attractive as experts feel that the exemption-less tax regime should be prioritised.

The Economic Survey tabled on January 31 has pegged India's GDP growth at 6-6.8 per cent with a baseline scenario of 6.5 per cent. This will make India the fastest growing economy in next fiscal. The optimism is shared by many experts globally who have described India as a bright spot. Policies like PLI have been a boon in attracting global manufacturers. The Budget for 2023-24 could extend it more sectors.

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 expressed optimism that the government will meet its fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal. The number for next fiscal will be keenly watched for as the FM reads the Budget speech. Experts feel that the government is likely to benefit from a lower subsidy bill in the next fiscal and will have enough wiggle room to spend more. Rural infrastructure push along with a higher allocation for MGNREGA are also expected.

Focus on Growth Engines

PM GatiShakti, National Logistics Policy and the PLI scheme are three important growth drivers that are expected to be prominently mentioned in the Budget. The FM is expected to prioritise infrastructure development and connectivity push through these schemes along with building export competitiveness.

"Further support to economic growth will come from the expansion of public digital platforms and path-breaking measures such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the Production-Linked Incentive schemes to boost manufacturing output," the Economic Survey for 2022-23 said.