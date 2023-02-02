English
    Budget 2023: Malnutrition crisis to get worse as funds for women and children get outstripped by inflation

    Chronic underfunding hampers the capacity of anganwadis and maternal health schemes to tackle undernutrition. Allocations for women and children should keep pace with budget and GDP expansion

    Dipa Sinha
    February 02, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
    These low budgets have serious implications. In a context, where child malnutrition rates are high, the supplementary nutrition provided through anganwadis is a very critical input. (Representative image)

    The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry implements some of the most important programmes in the country addressing the needs of women and young children, yet has always been under-resourced and overlooked. Budget 2023-23, continues this trend. The total budget allocation for the Ministry is Rs 25,449 crore, which is about one-tenth the budget for ‘roads and bridges’ (Rs 2.45 lakh crore).

    The anganwadi services, which is the main programme that addresses the nutrition and pre-school needs of nearly 15 crore children in the age group under six years as well as pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls, comes under this Ministry. The anganwadi services along with the Poshan Abhiyan (national nutrition mission) and the scheme for adolescent girls is now part of a new package of schemes introduced in 2021, called Saksham Anganwadi. Although the Saksham Anganwadi takes up 80 per cent of the Ministry’s budget, these schemes are also hugely under-resourced.

    Stagnant Allocations