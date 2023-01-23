English
    Budget 2023: Thinking beyond free grain

    Discontinuation of COVID-19 era free foodgrains scheme gives fiscal space in Union Budget 2023 for more generous cash support and inclusion of pulses in rations and eggs in mid-day meals for school children

    Reetika Khera
    January 23, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
    Discontinuation of free foodgrains scheme during pandemic era gives fiscal space for more generous cash support. (Representative Image)

    For several years now, budgetary allocations for the social sector have suffered cuts or stagnated. Recently, the government announced the discontinuation of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a COVID-19 relief measure that provided an additional 5kg per person each month of rice or wheat to the existing National Food Security Act (NFSA) ration cardholders. Concurrently, foodgrain entitlements under the NFSA Act have been made free.

    The discontinuation of PMGKAY while providing free grain under NFSA will result in a huge saving for the government to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh crore per year. These savings must be used to remedy the neglect of social policy in recent years.  How might one use this fiscal space to reimagine our food policies?  The NFSA provides a broad framework to rework our food budget in better ways.

    The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme provides supplementary nutrition (including cooked food and take-home rations) and other health services for pregnant and lactating mothers and for children under six. The ICDS has witnessed budget cuts even in  terms — in 2021-22, the budget for anganwadis and other schemes was Rs 20,105 crore, lower than the allocation in the previous budget (Rs 20,532 crore) for anganwadis alone.

    The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a maternity benefits programme for women in the unorganised sector, providing cash support of Rs 5,000 for the first child. Sadly, the PMMVY has been underfunded since its inception in 2017. To cover all women and births it needs around Rs 14,000 crore (as per the NFSA mandate) whereas the allocations have never crossed Rs 3,000 crore (and have gone down in the past two years).