BJP to up the ante in Bengal, post HC verdict

The Calcutta High Court verdict setting up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on post-poll violence in West Bengal vindicates the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) position of the involvement of the state machinery with the blessings of the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The decision has charged up the BJP cadre after a disappointing loss and backlash of heinous crimes unleashed on them.

The verdict will help BJP keep up the pressure on Mamata Banerjee through court fights and protests on the street and maintain the momentum achieved during the state elections.

BJP hopes the allegations of rape, kidnapping, murder of political opponents will tarnish Mamata’s image nationally, thus, defeating her aspirations of playing a larger national role.

Mamata has been very vocal in her attack on BJP’s policies and programs at the national level and is leading efforts to cobble up a joint/united opposition against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 elections.

Even though she has categorically denied it, Mamata and her party see her as a serious contender for the post of Prime Minister taking on Narendra Modi. It will force Mamata to spend more time in her backyard, less in Delhi, thus restricting her movement outside the state.

Even though there are no near-term elections in the state and TMC has a two-thirds majority, it is clear BJP will not let Mamata have a free run. Its leaders will be there on the ground, raising issues faced by the people, fighting for their causes, and delivering justice for victims of the carnage.

It will help diffuse the allegations made by TMC that BJP is a party of outsiders and its leaders are helicoptered only in the polling season.

The message is that BJP stands committed to fighting for its vote base and will not leave it orphaned. The party acknowledges that a section of its voters are erstwhile Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and Congress voters who have moved to BJP as they felt it was better suited to defeat the TMC.

This block could move back if BJP doesn’t show seriousness in fighting for the anti-TMC / anti-Mamata forces in the state. Inaction, lethargy, and complacency could help CPM and Congress make a comeback by winning back some of the support base which switched to BJP.

There were reports of large-scale violence even during the 2018 panchayat polls on CPM supporters. However, the party lacked the resources and the might to stand up for them and get the perpetrators punished.

BJP hopes its ability to deliver justice to victims of violence will convert these into a solid/permanent vote block and may also encourage some of the leftover voters of CPM / Congress to make a switch.

The desire to remain in contention and make a serious bid in 2026 may also help soothe rumblings in the state unit and prevent a likely exit of some leaders to the TMC.

The high court verdict is an embarrassment for the TMC and an indictment of its role. "It shall be a court-monitored investigation and any obstruction in the course of investigation by anyone shall be viewed seriously,” the court noted.

The court’s snide remarks on the TMC government with BJP playing up the issue also exposes the double face of bhadralok who take pride in the rich culture, heritage, and sensibilities of the Bengali population. This is not the first time such violence has been unleashed. Could it force a rethink or will it fall on deaf ears? Only time will tell.

Both CPM and Congress have also welcomed the court verdict. It will help BJP expose the double standards of these opposition parties. It is a well-known fact that the two parties systematically transferred their votes to TMC to prevent BJP from coming to power.

They are hand in glove with TMC in conjuring up a national coalition while sheepishly opposing each other in the state. With this verdict, BJP hopes the doors have been closed for both parties in the state.

Lastly. BJP could use this to forewarn Bengali Hindu voters in Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya, where TMC is planning to expand, about the violence perpetrated by the pro-minority party on their brothers and sisters in Bengal.