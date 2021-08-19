Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder, rape cases; forms SIT for other offences

West Bengal polling day violence during Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 (Image- Twitter-@ANI)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence.

The bench said both the investigations will be monitored by the court.

It directed the central agency to file a report on its investigation in the next six weeks.

The SIT will comprise IPS officers Director General (Telecommunications) Suman Bala Sahoo, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and Ranveer Kumar.