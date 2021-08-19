MARKET NEWS

English
Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder, rape cases; forms SIT for other offences

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence.

PTI
August 19, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
West Bengal polling day violence during Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 (Image- Twitter-@ANI)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all other offences related to the alleged post-poll violence.

The bench said both the investigations will be monitored by the court.

It directed the central agency to file a report on its investigation in the next six weeks.

The SIT will comprise IPS officers Director General (Telecommunications) Suman Bala Sahoo, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and Ranveer Kumar.
PTI
Tags: #Calcutta High Court #CBI #Current Affairs #India #West Bengal post poll violence
first published: Aug 19, 2021 12:28 pm

