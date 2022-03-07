Women's Day: Judge books by their covers, says Saaz Aggarwal

Saaz Aggarwal says she puts a lot of effort in designing the covers of her books, almost as much as she does in the writing of them.

Saaz Aggarwal is a writer and artist based in Pune, India. Her body of writing includes biographies, translations, critical reviews and humour columns. Her books are in university libraries around the world, and much of her research contribution in the field of Sindh studies is accessible online.

The first book you remember reading?

The Prince and the Pauper. I loved it, still have it, fished it out and realised from ‘After the story by Mark Twain’ on the title page that it was an abridged version – Ward, Lock & Co., Limited, London and Melbourne… surprisingly the year of publishing is not mentioned but I would have read it when I was seven or eight – late 1960s. The first book you wish you'd read? Sea of Poppies by Amitav Ghosh … I’ve been eager to read it for SO long and it’s been on my bedside shelf, waiting, but…

Kurt Vonnegut <3 absolutely no comparison A genre you're partial to?

Literary romances A book you outgrew and grew into again?

Love of Seven Dolls by Paul Gallico A classic you'd like to have written?

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams A character you wish you'd met?

Darcy (of course). An author you want to meet on the other side?

Eiji Yoshikawa, I never got enough about Musashi. Inside jokes or references that found their way into your writing?

I like to channel Stephen Fry and Spike Milligan. Your most unconventional workspaces?

For several months the lobby of what was then called National Hospital, while waiting for my daughter to finish school across the road. This was really long ago and I was writing on a notepad – with a pen! It’s Hinduja Hospital now and probably not that easy to gain entrance into. I’ve always worked at airport lounges and waiting areas too, while waiting to take off … As you work, you listen to?

My inner yakking only! It doesn’t matter what’s playing or even if there’s a big racket with people shouting or construction happening… I can’t hear it. One of the precious gifts of my existence. The book(s) you've gifted most?

On Two Feet and Wings by Abbas Kazerooni

Mukund and Riaz by Nina Sabnani

and of course my books :)



Ever fallen in love with a character?

Laurie in Little Women. If you were in a murder mystery, your choice of weapon would be... Poison, of course!

Book covers are...

to judge a book by! I make as much effort on the cover of my books (erm... almost) as on the text. A book-based movie you liked better than the book?

Gone with the Wind A female character you think an author did disservice to?

I can’t think of a single one since it’s many years since I read James Hadley Chase but in college I devoured every one that my local lending library had and the women were really sad, shallow characters, one and all! A woman or girl in history you wish had got a different ending?

Erm... Sunanda Pushkar maybe? "There are no bad books..." -- your take?

Hahahahaha – it’s the other way around these days as publishing is very easy and most books rolling out so relentlessly are of very poor quality.



(This is a multi-part interview series with women writers.)