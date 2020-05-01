App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zoom reaches out to government after MHA flags security concerns: Report

California-based Zoom had on April 5 admitted that it had mistakenly routed calls through China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Zoom is a remote working productivity solution which has gained prominence as more and more companies focus on Work from Home, with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Answer: Zoom is a remote working productivity solution which has gained prominence as more and more companies focus on Work from Home, with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Zoom Video Communications, whose video-conferencing app was recently hit by security concerns, has reached out to the Indian government.

India is an important market for Zoom, whose user base has increased after most people began working from home due to the the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sameer Raje, India head, Zoom said as per a report by Business Standard that the company is in touch with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Once these discussions are concluded, I am sure the ministries will take the right message. It is in our interest to keep them informed," Raje said.

The MHA had on April 16 issued an advisory stating that Zoom is not safe to use by government offices and officials.

"Zoom is a not a safe platform and advisory of Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on the same dated February 6 and March 30 may kindly be referred," the advisory said.

The company is “trying to find out what exactly are the concerns (of the government) because if you look at the sort of advisories which were given... (spoke) in terms of how to use the platform in a secure manner," Raje added.

California-based Zoom had on April 5 admitted that it had mistakenly routed calls through China.

Since then the app has worked on enhancing its security features, and now gives user more control over data routing.

First Published on May 1, 2020 02:03 pm

