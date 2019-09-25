App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Won't bow down before Delhi throne: Sharad Pawar on ED action in Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case

"I will be mostly out of Mumbai for Assembly poll campaigning. The agency officials shouldn't misunderstand that I am unavailable. I will go to them and give them whatever information they want," Pawar said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses media persons.
File Pic: NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses media persons.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on September 25 said he will visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on September 27 in connection with the Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case.

Addressing the media, Pawar also questioned the timing of the ED move, which comes days before the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawar said he will visit the ED office at 2 pm on September 27 to submit "whatever information" sought in connection with the money laundering case filed by the central agency.

Read Also | Explained: Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case — the latest challenge Sharad Pawar faces

Pawar said he believes in the Constitution of India.

"Maharashtra follows the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We don't know bowing down before the Delhi takht (throne)," Pawar said.

The ED has filed a money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the bank fraud case.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Enforcement Directorate #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar

