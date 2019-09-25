Won't bow down before Delhi throne: Sharad Pawar on ED action in Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on September 25 said he will visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on September 27 in connection with the Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case.

Addressing the media, Pawar also questioned the timing of the ED move, which comes days before the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawar said he will visit the ED office at 2 pm on September 27 to submit "whatever information" sought in connection with the money laundering case filed by the central agency.

"I will be mostly out of Mumbai for Assembly poll campaigning. The agency officials shouldn't misunderstand that I am unavailable. I will go to them and give them whatever information they want," Pawar said.

Pawar said he believes in the Constitution of India.

"Maharashtra follows the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We don't know bowing down before the Delhi takht (throne)," Pawar said.

The ED has filed a money laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the bank fraud case.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, Ajit Pawar and 70 former functionaries of the cooperative bank.