App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who was Riyaz Naikoo, Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist?

Much before he rose to the top ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen, Naikoo had hogged headlines for arriving at the funeral of terrorist Shariq Ahmad Bhat carrying a Kalashnikov rifle

Jagyaseni Biswas
Eliminated Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo (Image: Twitter)
Eliminated Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo (Image: Twitter)

In a big win for the security forces, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo was gunned down by the Indian Army in an encounter that started early on May 6. He was killed in his native village of Beigpora in South Kashmir Awantipora, days after two Indian Army officers and five soldiers were martyred in an encounter in Handwara.

Not only was Naikoo Hizbul’s senior-most active commander but also one of Kashmir’s most wanted terrorists of A++ category. He carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head. The 35-year-old Kashmiri terrorist was the oldest surviving member of the terror group.

He used to teach mathematics in a school until massive protests rocked Kashmir following a civilian’s death in clashes with the armed forces in 2010. Naikoo had joined in the protests and was arrested along with several others for resorting to violence. When he was released after two years, he served as an overground worker before joining Hizbul Mujahideen.

Close

He was tech-savvy, just like Hizbul’s poster boy Burhan Wani, and rose in ranks swiftly following the latter’s death. When Zakir Musa broke away from Hizb, he reportedly played an instrumental role to ensure the youth recruited by his terror outfit are not poached by other groups.

related news

Much before he rose to the top ranks of the militant outfit, Naikoo had hogged headlines after arriving at the funeral of terrorist Shariq Ahmad Bhat carrying a Kalashnikov rifle in 2016. He had even fired shots in the air, and it is believed he eventually went on to revive the tradition of “paying tributes” to slain terrorists. He was spotted several times thereafter at various funerals, brandishing a gun in public.

A year later, in a video released by the terror group in 2017, Naikoo had assured safe passage for the return of Kashmiri pandits to the Valley. He had said the militants did not consider the minority community to be enemies of Kashmir. In 2018, he had offered similar security to Amarnath Yatris and dubbed the pilgrims as guests of Kashmir.

Security forces had laid traps to nab him several times in the past, but he had always managed to escape. He had planned and executed several attacks on security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police. including the audacious plan to abduct family members of policemen in 2018.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #Hizbul Mujahideen #Indian Army #Kashmir terrorism

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.