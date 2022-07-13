What is E-highway? How far is India from its first such road? All you need to know

Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the government intends to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai to reduce pollution and he urged owners of heavy vehicles to employ alternative fuels including ethanol, methanol, as well as green hydrogen.

During an event organised by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association that took place on July 11, the minister stated: “Our planning is to make an electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai. Just like a trolleybus, you can run trolley trucks also."

Additionally, Gadkari said that the central government workers are building Rs 2.5-lakh-crore tunnels.

It should be noted that previously during a parliamentary session, Gadkari said that the government is attempting to build a separate “e-highway" on the 1,300-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway where trucks and buses may go at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

The minister also once stated last year that “it is my dream to build an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. It is still a proposed project. We are in discussion with a foreign company".

Even in 2016, Gadkari said that India may have an e-highway stretch which would be similar to Sweden.