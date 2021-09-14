MARKET NEWS

English
West Bengal advocate General Kishore Datta resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Datta, who took charge in February 2017, is the fourth advocate general of West Bengal in a row to have resigned from the post during the Mamata Banerjee regime.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta on September 14 resigned from his post citing "personal reasons", and it was accepted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with immediate effect, according to the Raj Bhavan.

"In terms of Article 165 of the Constitution have accepted with immediate effect resignation submitted by Shri Kishore Datta, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General of State of West Bengal @MamataOfficial with immediate effect," Dhankhar tweeted.

Datta, who took charge in February 2017, is the fourth advocate general of West Bengal in a row to have resigned from the post during the Mamata Banerjee regime.

Anindya Mitra, the first advocate general to have taken charge after the TMC government came to power in 2011, and his successors Bimal Chatterjee and Jayanta Mitra had also resigned from the post.
Tags: #General Kishore Datta #west bengal
first published: Sep 14, 2021 03:35 pm

