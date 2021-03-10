English
Uttar Pradesh JEE Main topper Pal Aggarwal with 99.98 percentile to attempt the exam again, here's why

With a score of 99.98 percentile, Pal Aggarwal was the Uttar Pradesh state topper of the JEE Main held in February 2021, and ranked fourth among the female candidates across the country.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
Pal Aggarwal, who topped Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in Uttar Pradesh, will retake the test in April with the aim of securing 100 percentile.

With a score of 99.98 percentile, Aggarwal was the state topper of the examination held in February 2021, and ranked fourth among the female candidates across the country.

The 17 year-old told news18.com that she would start "targeted preparations" and focus only on her "weak points". She also plans to focus more on mock tests to improve her "test-taking" skills and go through her notes to revise the concepts.

None of the six candidates who secured 100 percentile were female, and Aggarwal wants to change that. Out of 6.2 lakh students who appeared for the examination in February, 1.87 lakh candidates were female.

Aggarwal, who has received admission to IISc Bangalore by clearing the KVPY entrance, also has a goal of cracking the JEE Advanced – IIT entrance test.

"I liked gazing at the stars as a child. I want to pursue my higher education in space sciences. I love to pursue research and IISc Bangalore would be a good option for that since I am a KVPY fellow, I am eligible for admission but I am also considering studying aeronautical engineering from IIT-Bombay and am aiming to crack JEE Advanced with a good rank for that," she told news18.com.
TAGS: #education #India #JEE Main 2021
first published: Mar 10, 2021 12:19 pm

