App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US cites "unfair" aviation limits by New Delhi, restricts Vande Bharat flights by Air India

The US Transportation Department said it "seeks to restore a level playing field for US airlines" under the US-India Air Transport Agreement.

Reuters
Representational image
Representational image

The US Transportation Department on June 22 accused the Indian government of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights.

The order will allow US officials "to scrutinize charter flights by Indian carriers on a case-by-case basis."

The department said it "seeks to restore a level playing field for US airlines" under the US-India Air Transport Agreement. The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, has banned all scheduled services and failed to approve US carriers for charter operations, the department said.

Close

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. The order is effective July 22.

related news

The department previously accused China of unfairly denying US air carriers the ability to conduct flights and also demanded China seek pre-approval for some charter flights.

The US government said Air India has been operating what it calls "repatriation" charter flights between India and the United States in both directions since May 7.

Air India is advertising flights "that would constitute a rate of 53 percent of the scheduled services it operated before the onset of the current public health emergency," the department said.

"Considering this rate of flying, and that Air India is selling tickets on the market, the charters go beyond true repatriations, and it appears that Air India may be using repatriation charters as a way of circumventing the GoI-imposed prohibition of scheduled services."

The US government first raised objections with the Indian government through engagement by the US Embassy New Delhi on May 28.

The situation "creates a competitive disadvantage for US carriers," the department said in a press release, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The US Transportation Department will reconsider the rules once India lifts restrictions on US carriers, the report added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:16 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #US #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | With over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 62,000

Coronavirus pandemic | With over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 62,000

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.