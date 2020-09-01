Unlock 4.0 rules for Manipur: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Unlock 4 guidelines on August 29 for opening up more activities in the country. As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4.0, to impose lockdown in areas outside of containment zones, the competent government authorities/ local governments will have to consult the central government in advance.

This means, several states that had extended the coronavirus lockdown well into September, will now need MHA nod before imposing the same.

In the northeastern state of Manipur, the lockdown is supposed to end on August 31. Considering the state would not extend it any further, here is a list of what will be allowed and what will not be allowed from September 1:

What will be allowed:

Restrictions will no longer be imposed on inter and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be needed for the same.

From September 21, 100 attendees will be allowed at social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political gatherings, which also includes weddings and funerals.

Open-air theatres will also be allowed to operate from September 21.

Fifty percent of teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to go to schools to conduct online teaching, tele-counseling, and related work if the Manipur government allows.

Students of Class 9 to Class 12 will be allowed to visit their schools -- in areas outside containment zones only -- on a voluntary basis if their parents or guardians agree to it.

Depending on the number of active coronavirus cases and the overall COVID-19 situation in Manipur, students pursuing higher education may be allowed to visit their institutes for laboratory and experimental works. However, the respective states will have to consult the MHA before allowing this.

What will not be allowed?

Schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain shut till September 30, 2020.

Cinema halls, theatres, and bars will continue to remain closed.

Strict lockdown will be implemented in containment zones till September 30.