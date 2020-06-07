Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

Even as the Kerala government has given its nod for religious places to reopen from June 9, many places of worship have decided to remain closed at least till the end of June, according to a report by Onmanorama.

According to the report, the ArchBishop of the diocese Antony Kariyil said on June 7 that churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church would remain shut. They will, however, be opened for personal prayers, weddings and baptisms, according to the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

However, that, too, comes with riders. For instance, the weddings should not be attended by more than 50 people while baptisms may be attended by not more than 20 people.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Church Thomas Mar Koorilose said on June 7 that they would be opening its churches while adhering to the guidelines prescribed by the government. He informed that each parish will be holding additional masses, and priests above 65 years of age will not be permitted.

Similarly, the Sabarimala and Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple will open on June 14. Weddings at Guruvayoor have been permitted since June 4, according to the report.

Meanwhile, a statement from the administrative committee of Palayam mosque in Kozhikode said that it has decided not to open the mosque till further notice since they haven't been able to "impose restrictions".

Mosques in Kochi city and Thrikkakara have said that they will open only after the spread of the infections is brought under control.

Kerala reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 7, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,095.