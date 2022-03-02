English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Ukraine crisis: PM Modi dials Russia's Putin, discusses evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv

    Kharkiv, where a significant number of Indian students are stranded, came under Russian military offensive on March 1, in what was stated to be the first major attack on the city since World War II.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
    File image of PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: AP)

    

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the evacuation of Indian students who are stranded in the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine.

    A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said Modi and Putin "reviewed" the situation over a telephonic conversation.

    The two leaders specifically discussed the situation in Kharkiv, the eastern Ukrainian city where scores of Indians are reported to be stranded. Kharkiv came under Russian military offensive on March 1, in what was stated to be the first major attack on it since World War II.

    "Prime Minister spoke on phone today with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck," the PMO statement said.

    "They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," it added.

    The discussion over the situation in Kharkiv assumes significance as an Indian student in the town was killed in military shelling on March 1. The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Naveen SG, belonged to the state of Karnataka. The Indian government is taking steps to bring back his body.

    Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said an estimated 17,000 Indians have left Ukraine so far. Most of them have reached the countries on Ukraine's western borders, from where evacuation flights are being operated to bring them to India.

    Around 20,000 Indian nationals were staying in Ukraine before the launch of Russian invasion, with nearly 18,000 among them being students who were largely pursuing medical education.

    Over the next 24 hours, 15 more flights under 'Operation Ganga' - the evacuation mission launched by India - will be operated over the next 24 hours, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

    "We are exploring options to reach eastern Ukraine to assist the evacuation of citizens who are stuck there. We are seeing if our teams can reach there, it is not easy because the route is not open all the time," Bagchi noted, adding that India is also "ready to help other countries".
    Tags: #Kharkiv #Narendra Modi #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 10:57 pm

