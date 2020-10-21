UIDAI says all forms of Aadhaar - Letter, eAadhaar, PVC card - are valid

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on October 21 clarified that all forms of Aadhaar - Letter, eAadhaar and PVC card - are acceptable as proof of identity with due validation and can be used to avail government subsidies or grants.



— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 21, 2020

"Residents can choose to use any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience and all forms of Aadhaar are acceptable as a proof of identity with due validation, without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the other," the UIDAI said in a tweet.

Different forms of Aadhaar - Here are the details:

- Aadhaar Letter: Once Aadhaar is generated, Aadhaar letter is delivered by post and also gets notified through SMS on registered mobile.

- E-Aadhaar: Through the UIDAI website, you can download the e-Aadhaar card with the details. It is Aadhaar card's digital version and accepted across India without any irregularity. It is available in PDF format.

Password is required to open e-Aadhaar PDF. First four letters of your name in capital letters and the year of birth is your password. For example: If your name is Kapil Jhadav and your birth year is 1985, then the password will be KAPI1985.

- Aadhaar PVC card: Aadhaar PVC card is more convenient to carry and has enhanced security features. QR code with photograph and demographic details, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue and print date, an embossed Aadhaar logo are included in the security features. Just like your credit or debit card, Aadhaar card now can be carried in your wallets.