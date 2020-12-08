PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Toll collection only via FASTags laced with challenges, says expert

Samir Kanabar, Partner, EY India, says the move's success hinges on a number of factors, most importantly every state government's intent to embrace this change.

Soumalya Santikari
Dec 8, 2020 / 09:45 PM IST

There has been a significant jump in payments via FASTags and the government is reportedly looking at doing away with cash transactions completely.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided that vehicles without FASTags can enter toll plazas while there will also be adequate steps taken to ensure spot recharge and complaint redressals.

Samir Kanabar, Partner, EY India, feels that the move's success hinges on a number of factors, most importantly every state government's intent to embrace this change.

“There are a host of challenges. Implementation will also hinge on the decisions taken by the state governments. From a developer or operator's point of view, a cashless system would be an efficient step. The technology is available and will be able to generate more data and analytically beneficial for them. The challenges on implementing it smoothly will depend on how state governments embrace it," he told Moneycontrol.

He admitted that adoption of digital modes across all sections of the population is an area of concern.

Close

Related stories

“They will have to see that truck drivers and small operators are equipped. The transition time may see some teething problems. There has to be a proper awareness drive and give some exemptions to senior citizens. There will be exceptions and the authorities will have to factor in these things,” he said.

He, however, said it would be difficult to comment on the time the authorities would take to achieve the aim of going completely cashless at toll plazas.

The NHAI had decided to implement FASTag from December 1 last year but it met with a tepid response.

FASTag uses the Radio Frequency Identification system for direct toll payments from prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly from the toll owner. It is fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle. The number of FASTag users in the country crossed the two-crore milestone in November.
Soumalya Santikari Having started off as a sports scribe, I made the sobering transition to business journalism in 2014. Always up for belling the cat.
TAGS: #FASTags #India #policy
first published: Dec 8, 2020 09:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.