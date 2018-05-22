App
India
May 22, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN asks Centre to increase supply of coal

Tamil Nadu today asked the Centre to increase the supply of coal to make thermal power stations in the state attain full capacity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State electricity minister P Thangamani, who met the union minister of coal, railways and finance Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, requested him to supply the required coal through seven additional goods trains.

Thangamani said 72 tonnes of coal a day were required to meet the production of thermal power stations in the state.

"As per the agreement with Coal India, coal was supposed to be supplied through 16 trains. But, it is being sent through 13 trains," he said.

The minister requested Goyal to allot additional coal to enhance the production capacities of North Chennai Thermal Power Station (2x600 MW capacity) and Mettur Thermal Power Station (of 1x600 MW).

Chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd, Vikram Kapur was also present at the meeting.

