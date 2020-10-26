172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|three-senior-pdp-leaders-resign-over-mehbooba-muftis-national-flag-remarks-6016831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three senior PDP leaders resign over Mehbooba Mufti’s national flag remarks

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had on October 23 said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back

Moneycontrol News
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Three senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party - T S Bajwa, Hassan Ali Waffa and Bed Mahajan - resigned on October 26 over party chief Mehbooba Mufti's comment on the Indian flag.

In a letter the trio said they were “feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances, especially which hurt patriotic sentiments”, reported Times Now.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had on October 23 said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

She said she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

BJP leaders have hit out at Mufti for her remarks, saying seditious statements will not be tolerated.

The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated the erstwhile state’s special status and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mehbooba Mufti #PDP

