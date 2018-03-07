Syama Prasad Mookerjee's statue vandalised in Jadavpur University

In another incident of vandalisation, a statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was damaged in Jadavpur University in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Police said a group of students blackened the face of the statue and tried to bring it down. Six students have been detained.

This incident comes after a statue of Dravidian movement leader Periyar was razed in Vellore and two Lenin statues were damaged in Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly disapproved the incidents of vandalism and spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue.