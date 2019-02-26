App
Feb 26, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surgical Strike 2.0 LIVE: JeM's plans of another suicide attack led to pre-emptive move, says Foreign Secy

Live updates of the aftermath of IAF's strike on a JeM terror camp in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)

highlights

  • Feb 26, 11:52 AM (IST)

    It is violation of ceasefire. We will give a befitting reply: Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

  • Feb 26, 11:48 AM (IST)

    The terror camp attacked by the IAF was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghauri -- brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar.

  • Feb 26, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale also said that credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose.

  • Feb 26, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has concluded his short press briefing. He did not take any questions.

  • Feb 26, 11:38 AM (IST)

    The location of the strike was chosen to make sure there were no civilian casualties. The camp located in a thickly forested area on a hill top: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

  • Feb 26, 11:37 AM (IST)

    Information regarding the terror camps in Pakistan and in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been provided to Pakistan on multiple occasions. They have not taken any action. It is impossible for these terror organisations to operate there without Pakistan’s knowledge. Pakistan has done nothing to dismantle terror mechanism on there: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

  • Feb 26, 11:36 AM (IST)

    In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became necessary. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot. Large number of JeM terrorists, leadership and suicide bombers were eliminated. The camp was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

  • Feb 26, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has begun his briefing.

  • Feb 26, 11:30 AM (IST)

    ​Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.

    Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now

  • Feb 26, 11:20 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will be briefing the press shortly. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates.

  • Feb 26, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Reports suggest that a Pakistani drone was also shot down near the Kutch border at 6.30 am today.

  • Feb 26, 11:13 AM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting the Gandhi Peace Prize for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending this event.

  • Feb 26, 11:02 AM (IST)

    The Indian Rupee has recovered against the US Dollar.

  • Feb 26, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Political leaders have been lauding the strikes carried out by the IAF.

    Read more here: Ministers, Opposition leaders laud IAF pilots for striking terror targets in PoK

  • Feb 26, 10:49 AM (IST)

    We acted in 100 hours after the Pulwama terror attack. Today's action had to be taken. People have trust in Modi ji. This step was important. Modi ji gave freedom to Army to act: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

  • Feb 26, 10:45 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will hold a press briefing at 11.30 am.

  • Feb 26, 10:38 AM (IST)

    The high-level security meeting at the prime minister's residence has concluded.

  • Feb 26, 10:32 AM (IST)

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the government are meeting PM Modi.

  • Feb 26, 10:14 AM (IST)

    Here's what has happened so far:

    # 12 IAF Mirage 2000 jets reportedly struck terror camps inside PoK, early this morning
    # The reported strikes destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot, Chakoti and Muzafarrabad
    # The 20-21 minute operation reportedly began at 3.30 am; 1,000 kg laser-guided missiles were dropped
    # Pakistan has claimed that the IAF jets violated the Line of Control (LoC)
    # Political leaders in India, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi have praised the strikes
    # Neither the government, not the defence forces have so far confirmed the development
    # PM Modi is holding a high-level security meeting at his residence

  • Feb 26, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Indian Army sources have told The Times of India that IAF jets struck terror camps in Balakot at around 3.45 am, Muzafarrabad at around 3.48 am and Chakoti at around 3.58 am. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

  • Feb 26, 09:37 AM (IST)

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned an emergency meeting to review the situation after Indian Air Force strikes, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 26, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) have been completely destroyed in the IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms have also been destroyed: news agency ANI has reported.

  • Feb 26, 09:17 AM (IST)

    Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have told News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

