Surgical Strike 2.0 LIVE: JeM's plans of another suicide attack led to pre-emptive move, says Foreign Secy

Feb 26, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
It is violation of ceasefire. We will give a befitting reply: Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
The terror camp attacked by the IAF was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghauri -- brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale also said that credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has concluded his short press briefing. He did not take any questions.
The location of the strike was chosen to make sure there were no civilian casualties. The camp located in a thickly forested area on a hill top: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Information regarding the terror camps in Pakistan and in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been provided to Pakistan on multiple occasions. They have not taken any action. It is impossible for these terror organisations to operate there without Pakistan’s knowledge. Pakistan has done nothing to dismantle terror mechanism on there: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became necessary. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot. Large number of JeM terrorists, leadership and suicide bombers were eliminated. The camp was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has begun his briefing.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will be briefing the press shortly. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates.
Reports suggest that a Pakistani drone was also shot down near the Kutch border at 6.30 am today.
President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting the Gandhi Peace Prize for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending this event.
The Indian Rupee has recovered against the US Dollar.
Political leaders have been lauding the strikes carried out by the IAF.
We acted in 100 hours after the Pulwama terror attack. Today's action had to be taken. People have trust in Modi ji. This step was important. Modi ji gave freedom to Army to act: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will hold a press briefing at 11.30 am.
The high-level security meeting at the prime minister's residence has concluded.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the government are meeting PM Modi.
# 12 IAF Mirage 2000 jets reportedly struck terror camps inside PoK, early this morning
# The reported strikes destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot, Chakoti and Muzafarrabad
# The 20-21 minute operation reportedly began at 3.30 am; 1,000 kg laser-guided missiles were dropped
# Pakistan has claimed that the IAF jets violated the Line of Control (LoC)
# Political leaders in India, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi have praised the strikes
# Neither the government, not the defence forces have so far confirmed the development
# PM Modi is holding a high-level security meeting at his residence
Indian Army sources have told The Times of India that IAF jets struck terror camps in Balakot at around 3.45 am, Muzafarrabad at around 3.48 am and Chakoti at around 3.58 am. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has summoned an emergency meeting to review the situation after Indian Air Force strikes, News18 has reported.
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) have been completely destroyed in the IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms have also been destroyed: news agency ANI has reported.
Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have told News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.