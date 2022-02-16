Veteran Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Veteran Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Juhu a little before midnight on February 15 (File image)

Iconic Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in a Mumbai hospital, PTI reported on February 16. He was 69.

Lahiri was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, News18 reported. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, told the channel, "Bappi Lahiri passed away a little before midnight. When the family got him to the hospital his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late."

His death comes less than a fortnight after music icon Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. Reactions to the news came swift.

Lahiri's neighbour and fellow Bollywood veteran, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, was among the first to condole the death, tweeting: "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar Bappi Lahiriji. Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti!"

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Shehzad Poonawalla from the BJP and Ashok Lalla also tweeted their condolences.

Lahiri was notably admitted to Breach Candy in Mumbai in April 2021 as a "precautionary measure" after presenting mild symptoms of COVID-19.

His spokesperson then told ANI, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends, and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”

Best known for his works in Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi, Lahiri was immensely popular in the 1980s and 1990s for his music compositions.

His last Bollywood song Bankas was for Baaghi 3 in 2020. His last onscreen appearance was with Salman Khan on Big Boss 15, where he promoted grandson Swasti's new song Baccha Party.