Bappi Lahiri No More| India remembers the disco king

Ashoke Pandit pays tribute ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Ashoke Pandit pays tribute
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of legendary musician Bappi Lahiri. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji. Can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts.”
Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022
Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .
Your music will always remain in our hearts .
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏