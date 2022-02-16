Bappi Lahiri No More| India remembers the disco king

February 16, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Bappi Lahiri No More | Iconic Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in a Mumbai hospital on February 16, PTI reported. He was 69.

Bappi Lahiri is best known for his works in Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi and was immensely popular in the 1980s and 1990s for his