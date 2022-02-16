English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 16, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

    Bappi Lahiri No More| India remembers the disco king

    Bappi Lahiri No More | Bappi Lahiri is best known for his works in Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi and was immensely popular in the 1980s and 1990s for his music compositions.


    Bappi Lahiri No More | Iconic Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in a Mumbai hospital on February 16, PTI reported. He was 69.

    Bappi Lahiri is best known for his works in Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi and was immensely popular in the 1980s and 1990s for his

    music compositions.

    His last Bollywood song Bankas was for Baaghi 3 in 2020. His last onscreen appearance was with Salman Khan on Big Boss 15, where he promoted grandson Swasti's new song Baccha Party.

    Lahiri was notably admitted to Breach Candy in Mumbai in April last year as a "precautionary measure" after presenting mild symptoms of COVID-19.




    His spokesperson had then told ANI, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends, and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”





    • February 16, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      Ashoke Pandit pays tribute ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Ashoke Pandit pays tribute

      Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of legendary musician Bappi Lahiri. He tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji. Can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts.”

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Hansal Mehta pays emotional tribute ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Hansal Mehta pays emotional tribute

      Filmmaker Hansal paid a moving tribute to Bappi Lahiri. He tweeted, “Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent.”

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Bappi Lahiri No More | A glimpse at his last Instagram post

      In his last Instagram post, Bappi Lahiri had shared a throwback monochrome picture of himself wearing shades. He captioned the picture: “Old is always gold.”

      Bappi Lahiri No More | A glimpse at his last Instagram post In his last Instagram post, Bappi Lahiri had shared a throwback monochrome picture of himself wearing shades. He captioned the picture: “Old is always gold.”
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Bappi Lahiri No More | Bappi Lahiri's cause of death revealed; legendary singer died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea

      Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues," Dr Deepak Namjoshi told PTI.

      The doctor also revealed the cause of death as Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He said, "He died due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight." The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi'. His last Bollywood song was "Bhankas" for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'.

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Two music legends passed away within days! A pic taken in late 1970’s. ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Two music legends passed away within days! A pic taken in late 1970’s.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      Bappi Lahiri will forever be a legend, says Vishal Dadlani ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Bappi Lahiri will forever be a legend, says Vishal Dadlani

      Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani is “stunned” by the news of Bappi Lahiri’s demise. Vishal shared a throwback picture with Lahiri from the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and wrote, “We shared a mutual love and respect, and I’m grateful that Vishal-Shekhar were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs.”


       

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mourns singer's demise ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mourns singer's demise

      Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma expresses condolences: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Bappi Lahiri ji, who was instrumental in popularising disco music in India in 1980s… May his soul find sadgati.”

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Bappi Lahiri No More | BJP president JP Nadda offers condolences

      BJP national president JP Nadda: Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer and legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. He will be remembered for his iconic singing. My condolences

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Bappi Lahiri No More | AR Rahman pays tribute

      Music maestro AR Rahman mourned the demise of legendary composer and singer Bappi Lahiri. Rahman tweeted, “#RIPBappida… Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!”

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Today we lost another gem, says Akshay Kumar ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Today we lost another gem, says Akshay Kumar

      Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has thanked Bappi Lahiri for “all the happiness you brought through your music”. Akshay tweeted, “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing: PM Modi ##Bappi Lahiri No More | Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing: PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “saddened” by the death of legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri. He tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Bappi Lahiri No More | Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA and recurrent chest infection: hospital

      Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions,” read the official statement from the hospital.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.