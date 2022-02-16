Mumbai Police's tribute to Bappi Lahiri with a gold 'chain' twist

Bappi Lahiri died in a Mumbai hospital today from multiple health issues.

Mumbai Police joined thousands in paying tributes to music composer Bappi Lahiri after his death in Mumbai today.

A graphic, quoting an iconic song of the ‘Disco King’ (Yaar bina chain kaha re) was tweeted by the Mumbai Police. Except, the word ‘chain’ (peace in Hindi) was replaced with a graphic of a gold chain. ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re’ is a popular song from the 1985 Hindi film ‘Saaheb’ starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

The song was composed and sung by Lahiri. He sung the duet with renowned vocalist S Janaki.

See Mumbai Police’s tweet here:

The flamboyant musician was known for his love for gold and was never seen without his signature several layers of gold chains. Bappi Lahiri had become synonymous with gold and was known to generously gift chains, even to music reality show contestants.

The tweet was captioned: ‘Bappi Da, Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahin Hoga’ which translates to: ‘The love will never reduce.’ Mumbai Police is known for their social media A-game often spreading awareness about several key issues with a humourous twist. The pictograph had ‘Bappi Lahiri: 1952 to 2022’ mentioned at the end.

Lahiri popularised disco music in the country in the 80’s and 90’s and was the recipient of several awards.

The veteran singer was 69 and died of multiple health issues at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. His death comes less than a fortnight after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death at 92.