    Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away | A pictorial tribute to 'Disco King'

    Bappi Lahiri, credited with popularising disco music in Indian cinema, passed away in Mumbai on February 16. He was 69

    February 16, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    India mourns the death of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri who passed away in the wee hours of February 16 in Mumbai. He popularized the use of disco music in Indian cinema and had given some major box office successes in Bengali films. Here’s a pictorial tribute to the veteran singer-composer.
    Young Bappi with his parents. Bappi Lahiri was born in a Bengali family in Jalpaiguri. His parents were Bengali singers and musicians in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. (Image: Instagra/bappilahiri_official_)
    Bappi Lahiri with Indeevar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and Anjaan. He was popular in the late 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s for the film soundtracks composed by him from films such as Naya Kadam, Aangan Ki Kali, Wardat, Disco Dancer, and many more. (Image: Instagra/bappilahiri_official_)
    Bappi Lehiri from his debut film Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi, 1974. (Image: Instagra/bappilahiri_official_)
    Bappi with music icon Lata Mangeshkar at a recording studio. He got his first opportunity in 1974 for Daadu where he made Lata Mangeshkar sing his composition. (Image: Twitter @filmfare)
    Bappi Lahiri with legendary singer Kishore Kumar. (Image: Instagra/bappilahiri_official_)
    Bappi da with his wife Chitrani, from early days in 1977. (Image: Instagra/bappilahiri_official_)
    Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He joined BJP in 2014 and was declared party’s candidate from Sreerampur in West Bengal for 2014 Indian general election, which he lost. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    Bappi Lahiri was also known for his signature look of his sartorial style that consisted gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses. (Image: Instagra/bappilahiri_official_)
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.