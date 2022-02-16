Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away | A pictorial tribute to ‘Disco King’

India mourns the death of veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri who passed away in the early hours of February 16 in Mumbai. He popularised the use of disco music in Indian cinema and also gave some major box office hits in Bengali. Here’s a pictorial tribute to the veteran singer-composer.

Young Bappi with his parents. Bappi Lahiri was born in a Bengali family in Jalpaiguri. His parents were musicians who were into classical music as well as devotional Shyama Sangeet. (Image: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_)

Bappi Lahiri with Indeevar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and Anjaan. Lahiri gained popularity in the late 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s for the soundtracks he composed for films such as Naya Kadam, Aangan Ki Kali, Wardat and Disco Dancer. (Image: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_)

Bappi Lahiri from his debut film Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi, 1974. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar is in the middle. (Image: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_)

Bappi with music icon Lata Mangeshkar at a recording studio. He got his first break in 1974 for Daadu where he made Lata Mangeshkar sing his composition. (Image: Twitter @filmfare)

Bappi Lahiri with Kishore Kumar. (Image: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_)

Bappi Da with his wife Chitrani in 1977. (Image: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_)

Bappi Lahiri with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He joined BJP in 2014 and was the party’s candidate from Sreerampur in West Bengal for the general election that year, which he lost. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)