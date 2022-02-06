MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Lata Mangeshkar no more: A look at the veteran singer's top 20 songs

    Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 years due to multiple organ failure.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 years. The 92-year-old singer died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures. She had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was hospitalised on January 8. Her last rites will be conducted at 6.30 pm at Shivaji Park with full state honours.
    Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 years. The legendary singer died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures. She had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was hospitalised on January 8. Her last rites will be conducted at 6.30 pm at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Here's a look at 20 of her best songs.
    Song: Lara Lappa, Lara Lappa| Movie: Ek Thi Ladki (1949)
    Song: Lara Lappa, Lara Lappa| Movie: Ek Thi Ladki (1949)
    Song: Na Bole Na Bole Re| Movie: Azaad (1955)
    Song: Na Bole Na Bole Re| Movie: Azaad (1955)
    Song: Man Mohana Bade Jhoothe| Movie: Seema (1955)
    Song: Man Mohana Bade Jhoothe| Movie: Seema (1955)
    Song: Nain So Nain Nahi Milao| Movie: Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955)
    Song: Nain So Nain Nahi Milao| Movie: Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955)
    Song: Rasik Balma| Movie: Chori Chori (1956)
    Song: Rasik Balma| Movie: Chori Chori (1956)
    Song: Aaja Re Pardesi| Movie: Madhumati (1958)
    Song: Aaja Re Pardesi| Movie: Madhumati (1958)
    Song: O Sajna Barkha Bahar Aayee| Movie: Parakh (1960)
    Song: O Sajna Barkha Bahar Aayee| Movie: Parakh (1960)
    Song: Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh| Movie: Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960)
    Song: Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh| Movie: Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960)
    Song: Allah Tero Naam| Movie: Hum Dono (1961)
    Song: Allah Tero Naam| Movie: Hum Dono (1961)
    Song: Naina Barse Rim Jhim| Movie: Who Kaun Thi (1964)
    Song: Naina Barse Rim Jhim| Movie: Who Kaun Thi (1964)
    Song: Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega| Movie: Mera Saaya (1966)
    Song: Tu Jahan Jahan Chalega| Movie: Mera Saaya (1966)
    Song: Inhi Logon Ne| Movie: Pakeezah (1972)
    Song: Inhi Logon Ne| Movie: Pakeezah (1972)
    Song: Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai| Movie: Shor (1972)
    Song: Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai| Movie: Shor (1972)
    Song: Raina Beeti Jaaye| Movie: Amar Prem (1972)
    Song: Raina Beeti Jaaye| Movie: Amar Prem (1972)
    Song: Bahon Mein Chale Aao| Movie: Anamika (1973)
    Song: Bahon Mein Chale Aao| Movie: Anamika (1973)
    Song: Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Ke Saye| Movie: Prem Parbat (1973)
    Song: Yeh Dil Aur Unki Nigahon Ke Saye| Movie: Prem Parbat (1973)
    Song: Tere Bina Zindagi Mein Koi| Movie: Aandhi (1975)
    Song: Tere Bina Zindagi Mein Koi| Movie: Aandhi (1975)
    Song: Ae Dil-e-Naadaan| Movie: Razia Sultan (1983)
    Song: Ae Dil-e-Naadaan| Movie: Razia Sultan (1983)
    Song: Jiya Jale| Movie: Dil Se (1998)
    Song: Jiya Jale| Movie: Dil Se (1998)
    Song: Ek Tu Hi Bharosa| Movie: Pukar (2000)
    Song: Ek Tu Hi Bharosa| Movie: Pukar (2000)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Lata Mangeshkar #Slideshow
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 01:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.