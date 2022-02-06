Lata Mangeshkar no more: A look at the veteran singer's top 20 songs

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92 years. The legendary singer died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am due to multiple organ failures. She had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was hospitalised on January 8. Her last rites will be conducted at 6.30 pm at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Here's a look at 20 of her best songs.