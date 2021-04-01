English
Coronavirus update: Bappi Lahiri tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

April 01, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19

Bappi Lahiri, a veteran music composer, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, according to the ANI.

The spokesperson of Bappi Lahiri told ANI, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.”

“He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends, and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”

Bappi Lahiri is best known for his works in Wardat, Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Commando, Saheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi and was immensely popular in the 1980s and 1990s for his music compositions.
TAGS: #Bappi Lahiri #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Apr 1, 2021 08:57 am

