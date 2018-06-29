App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sex for silence: 5 Kerala priests accused of sexually exploiting woman; crime branch to probe

The priests were allegedly blackmailing the mother-of-two using the secret confessions that she had made to them on various occasions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Crime Branch will now investigate allegations of sexual assault against at least five priests of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala, news agency ANI has reported.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, which recently won a century-old battle against the Syrian Jacobite Church, is now caught in the eye of the storm after five priests have been named for sexually exploiting one of the members of the Niranam diocese in central Travancore.

The issue had come to light last month when a man complained to the diocesan head that at least five priests have been sexually exploiting his wife, who was also a mother to two children. He said the priests blackmailed his wife using the secret confessions she had made to them on various occasions. ‘Confession’ is regarded as one of the seven sacraments of the Church.

The man said he got to know about this when he accidentally checked his wife’s emails only to find hotel bills mailed to her. When he questioned his wife, she told him that she was being blackmailed and forced to offer sexual favours by a priest to whom she had once confessed of having a pre-marital relationship with another priest of the Church, who was also her relative and neighbour.

related news

According to the husband, she named five priests – four belonging to the Niranam diocese, and one belonging to the neighbouring diocese of Thumpamon. He produced a statement from his wife to buttress the same. However, the issue remained within the diocesan authority, which suspended and defrocked the priests, The Hindu has reported.

However, church activists are alleging that the Church is trying to protect the accused clergy, adding that “sexual abuse cases involving the clergy are on the rise in Kerala”, Firstpost reported. The report has cited the recent instance of a Catholic priest from Pala diocese in Kottayam district raping a 42-year-old Bangladeshi native.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Crime Branch #Kerala #Orthodox Church #predator priests

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.