SCO meet: NSA Ajit Doval, Pakistan counterpart pledge cooperation in fight against terrorism

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Pakistan counterpart Moeed Yusuf pledged cooperation in the joint fight against "international terrorism, extremism, and separatism", the pledge came during a meeting of the top security officials from the member nations of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.

Special attention was also given to the current military and political situation in Afghanistan and the risk of escalation, Indian Express reported, citing an official statement.

Tajikistan, the current president of the SCO, is hosting the meeting of the top national security officials of the eight-nation grouping on June 23 and 24.

Afghanistan's National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib is among the participants at the in-person meeting.

"Cooperation in the joint fight against the threats of international terrorism, extremism, separatism, religious radicalism, the risks of increasing transnational organised crime, including arms and drug trafficking, were discussed at the meeting," the statement said.

Cooperation between member states in ensuring reliable information security, the joint fight against cybercrime and the issues of biological security and food security in the context of the coronavirus pandemic was also discussed, as per the statement.

In September last year, Doval walked out of a virtual meeting of the SCO after the Pakistani representative projected a map that inaccurately depicted Kashmir. India had slammed Pakistan for the "blatant disregard" to the norms of the meeting.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.