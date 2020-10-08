Sanitisation of rides, staggered timings, natural ventilation: Centre's guidelines for entertainment parks

LIVE updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on India and the world

Sanitisation of rides, staggered timings, allowing 50 percent seating capacity at theatres and food courts, natural ventilation while keeping swimming pools closed are some of the government's guidelines on preventive measures to be followed in entertainment parks and similar places to contain spread of COVID-19.

The health ministry released these guidelines on Thursday and stressed that the crowd density does not remain the same throughout or peak on weekends and holidays.

"Planning should specifically factor-in requirement for these peak days," it said. "As far as feasible, natural ventilation must be ensured and use of small enclosed spaces must be discouraged. Circulation of outdoor air needs to be increased, as much as possible, by opening windows and doors, using fans, or other methods," the guidelines said.

Among specific guidelines issued for these parks, the ministry said staggering of visitors needs to be done for maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet when queuing up at the time of entry and for rides etc, swimming pools to remain closed, adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination of water themed entertainment parks and water rides shall be ensured.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Theatres will only allow 50 percent of seating capacity duly ensuring physical distancing norms. In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity will be permitted. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment are to be encouraged," it said.

During rides, the ministry said disinfection of common touched surfaces of the ride equipment, before commencing the ride needs to be done and visitors shall sanitise their hands before and after using the rides.

"Within the premises of the entertainment park complex, seating arrangement to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, benches, staggering of visitors for different rides to be done, to allow for adequate physical distancing, number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing norms and use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged," it said.

"CCTV monitoring shall be ensured to detect crowding at any rides or food court etc," it said.