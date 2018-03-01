RIP Sridevi: Farewell to Hindi cinema’s first female superstar

Live now
From a career spanning five decades, to being queen of Indian cinema, Sridevi’s journey has been a memorable one. But the film icon’s farewell is a sight that will remain fixed in the minds of many. A sea of fans to bid farewell, state honours and her mortal remains draped in tri-colour- this is what accompanied Sridevi on her final journey. The actor has left behind a rich legacy of more than 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and will always remain in our hearts.
Sridevi cremated with full state honours in Mumbai.
Funeral procession reaches crematorium. Last rites to commence shortly at the Vile Parle Crematorium. (News 18)
According to some media reports, police had to use lathi charge to keep the crowd in control when the funeral procession was leaving the Club. (News 18)
Anushka Sharma and KriArj Entertainment have canceled special screenings of their movie Pari to honour Sridevi's death, reports The Statesman.
Students of primary school owned by family of Sridevi paid tributes to the actress in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, reports ANI.
Society where Sridevi lived cancels Holi celebrations
The Green Acres Co-op housing society -- where the late actress lived with her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters -- have canceled their Holi celebrations as a sign of respect to Sridevi. The announcement was put up on their notice board this morning, saying "There will be no music, rain, dance, colored water exchanges or the usual community lunch." (News 18)
Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band reaches Celebration Sports Club, reports ANI.
Actresses Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen pay their respects to Sridevi, reports ANI.
Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club, reports ANI.
Actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to Sridevi, ABP reports.
Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home for people to pay their last respects from 9.30 a.m to 12.30 a.m before it is taken for cremation, the family said in a statement. The funeral will be held at 3.30 pm. (News 18)
The actress, known for her roles in Himmatwala, Mr.India, Chandni and several other films, passed away on Sunday in Dubai due to accidental drowning. Sridevi was in Mumbai for her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
The Dubai Public Prosecutors Office yesterday closed the investigation into Sridevi's death, saying she had accidentally drowned following loss of consciousness.