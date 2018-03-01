App
Feb 28, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIP Sridevi: Farewell to Hindi cinema’s first female superstar

Friends, family and fans gather at the funeral to pay their last respects to the late actress.

highlights

  • Feb 28, 06:53 PM (IST)

    From a career spanning five decades, to being queen of Indian cinema, Sridevi’s journey has been a memorable one. But the film icon’s farewell is a sight that will remain fixed in the minds of many. A sea of fans to bid farewell, state honours and her mortal remains draped in tri-colour- this is what accompanied Sridevi on her final journey. The actor has left behind a rich legacy of more than 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and will always remain in our hearts. 

  • Feb 28, 06:03 PM (IST)

    Sridevi cremated with full state honours in Mumbai.

  • Feb 28, 06:02 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 05:32 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 05:29 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 05:08 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Funeral procession reaches crematorium. Last rites to commence shortly at the Vile Parle Crematorium. (News 18)

  • Feb 28, 04:02 PM (IST)

    According to some media reports, police had to use lathi charge to keep the crowd in control when the funeral procession was leaving the Club. (News 18)

  • Feb 28, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Anushka Sharma and KriArj Entertainment have canceled special screenings of their movie Pari to honour Sridevi's death, reports The Statesman. 

  • Feb 28, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Here are the most popular songs from Sridevi's movies.

  • Feb 28, 02:57 PM (IST)

    A look at Sridevi's most memorable films. 

  • Feb 28, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Students of primary school owned by family of Sridevi paid tributes to the actress in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, reports ANI.

  • Feb 28, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 02:11 PM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Society where Sridevi lived cancels Holi celebrations

     

    The Green Acres Co-op housing society -- where the late actress lived with her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters -- have canceled their Holi celebrations as a sign of respect to Sridevi. The announcement was put up on their notice board this morning, saying "There will be no music, rain, dance, colored water exchanges or the usual community lunch." (News 18)

  • Feb 28, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Sridevi to be cremated with state honours, Mumbai Police band reaches Celebration Sports Club, reports ANI.

  • Feb 28, 11:55 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 11:49 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 11:17 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 11:13 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:55 AM (IST)

    Actresses Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen pay their respects to Sridevi, reports ANI

  • Feb 28, 10:50 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Feb 28, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor arrive at Celebration Sports Club, reports ANI.

  • Feb 28, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Actress Sonam Kapoor arrives at Celebration Sports Club to pay last respects to Sridevi, ABP reports.

  • Feb 28, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home for people to pay their last respects from 9.30 a.m to 12.30 a.m before it is taken for cremation, the family said in a statement. The funeral will be held at 3.30 pm. (News 18)

  • Feb 28, 09:40 AM (IST)

    The actress, known for her roles in Himmatwala, Mr.India, Chandni and several other films, passed away on Sunday in Dubai due to accidental drowning. Sridevi was in Mumbai for her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. 

    The Dubai Public Prosecutors Office yesterday closed the investigation into Sridevi's death, saying she had accidentally drowned following loss of consciousness.

