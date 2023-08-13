Ricky Kej calls rendition of national anthem with British orchestra his gift to Indians on Independence Day Eve

Kej says this is going to be the most definitive version of the Indian national anthem

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej will be releasing his instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem, in collaboration with the London-based Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, on the eve of August 15.

However, this is not Kej’s first rendition for this occasion. In 2022, he performed the anthem with 12 refugee singers who are staying in India. They hailed from countries such as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Cameroon.

Kej said the anthem remains special as it is the first piece of music he learned as a musician. “It is also one of the first pieces I remember listening to during my childhood,” he said.

On being asked if it was a conscious decision to create an instrumental version of the Indian national anthem with a British orchestra, Kej said, “It is the largest symphony orchestra to ever record the Indian national anthem. With the British ruling us for over 200 years, the added bonus was an Indian composer conducting the British orchestra to play the national anthem.”

Kej has worked with this 100- member set of musicians in the past too. “The orchestra wanted to give their best. They were in on the joke too. I had announced before the recording that after ruling us for over 200 years this could be your best gift to the Indian people. They showed their appreciation through their performance. I have recorded with them in the past too but this was their most heartfelt performance.”

However, Kej said it was no easy task not to give this rendition the respect it deserved. “There were 100 musicians. Each needed to be given a separate sheet of paper and told what to play. So getting the emotions right and creating the harmony of this beautiful composition by Rabindranath Tagore was definitely a challenge,' he said.

For Kej, who has already created other versions of the anthem, this rendition is what he always wanted to achieve. “I believe that this is going to be the most definitive version of the Indian national anthem. This is completely self-funded. The reason why I have not involved corporates or labels is because there would be copyright rules for using it. This is my gift to every Indian. Use it whenever and however you want. But the only caveat is that please use it with respect,” he said.