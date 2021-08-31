MARKET NEWS

English
RFID tags mandatory for all commercial vehicles entering Delhi from today

The SDMC is the nodal agency for the RFID system implementation at toll plazas in Delhi.

August 31, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
Commercial vehicles will be issued challans and their permits may be cancelled if they enter Delhi without valid radio frequency identification (RFID) tags or sufficient recharge amount from today (August 31).

As per a notice issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), "With effect from August 31, all commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi on payment of the toll tax/environment compensation charge (ECC) through RFID system only.... those vehicles that enter Delhi without paying through the RFID mode shall be liable to face legal action including penalty/cancellation of permit".

For the RFID system implementation at toll plazas in Delhi, the SDMC is the nodal agency. For recharging tags online, the civic body also has a mobile application.

A fresh notice was issued after long traffic jams were seen on the city’s border points as officials were asking vehicles without RFID tags to return. Last month, the SDMC issued a similar notice. The order will be enforced in a different manner this time.

A senior SDMC official told the Mint, "Earlier, vehicles without RFID tags were told to return leading to pile ups. This time, we will let vehicles pass and note their registration number. These will be sent to the Delhi government’s transport department to issue challans, and cancel their permits. We will write to the transport department".

The official said further added that they were yet to receive any formal request in this regard. “Once we get an official intimation, action will be taken accordingly".

The notice said "Owners, drivers and transporters of all specified commercial vehicles, entering Delhi from any of the 124 entry points, are required to be equipped with RFID tags".

One can download the application 'MCD-Toll', enter the mobile number and recharge their tag using debit or credit card or net banking, and same process can be followed for recharging tag at www.ecctagsdmc.com, officials said.

Once a person buys an RFID tag and it is pasted on his registered vehicle, the environment compensation charge will be deducted at the 13 toll plazas automatically.
first published: Aug 31, 2021 10:49 am

