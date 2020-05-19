App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights on May 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, over 32,000 stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Indians stranded in various countries due to COVID-19-related restrictions are being brought back in special flights under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

The government launched the mission on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

Close

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, thousands of stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3, reports suggest.

related news

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila
> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver
> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York
> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London
> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta
> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka
> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur
> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh
> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam
> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi
> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)
> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)
> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)
> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)
> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)
> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)
> AI 1908: Damma to Kochi (20.30)
> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)
> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)
> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)
> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)
> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)
> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)
> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)
> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)
> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)
> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)
> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)
> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)
> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)
> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)
> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)
> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)
> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.