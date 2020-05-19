Repatriation flights on May 19: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Indians stranded in various countries due to COVID-19-related restrictions are being brought back in special flights under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

The government launched the mission on May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Under phase one of the mission, the government has evacuated a total of 12,000 Indians from the Gulf region as well as countries like the US, the UK, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the Maldives.

In phase two of the government's mega evacuation mission, thousands of stranded Indians will be brought back home from 21 countries between May 16 and June 3, reports suggest.

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1318: Mumbai (0:45) to Manila> AI 1189: Delhi (3.30) to Vancouver> AI 0101: Delhi (5.10) to New York> AI 0131: Mumbai (6.30) to London> AI 1306: Delhi (6.30) to Jakarta> AI 1201: Delhi (7.00) to Dhaka> AI 1326: Bengaluru (9.00) to Kuala Lumpur> AI 1905: Mumbai (9.00) to Riyadh> AI 1907: Chennai (9.00) to Dammam> AI 1901: Hyderabad (11.30) to Abu Dhabi> AI 1903: Delhi (11.50) to Dubai

> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

Air India repatriation schedule for May 19: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 1202: Dhaka to Srinagar (13.45)> AI 1826: Srinagar to Delhi (16.30)> AI 1317: Manila to Mumbai (16.45)> AI 1325: Kuala Lumpur to Bengaluru (19.00)> AI 1317: Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam (20.30)> AI 1906: Riyadh to Kozhikode (20.30)> AI 1908: Damma to Kochi (20.30)> AI 1902: Abu Dhabi to Vishakhapatnam (20.45)> AI 1904: Dubai to Bhubaneswar (21.15)> AI 1404: Kochi to Chennai (22.00)> AI 1305: Jakarta to Delhi (22.00)> AI 1325: Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (22.15)> AI 1401: Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad (22.45)

> AI 1403: Kozhikode to Mumbai (23.00)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0142: Dubai (13:00) to Delhi (18:10)> IX 0890: Bahrain (13:30) to Hyderabad (20:25)> IX 0790: Kuwait (14:10) to Kannur (21:10)> IX 0774: Doha (18:40) to Kannur (01:25(+1))

> IX 0683: Kuala Lumpur (20:40) Kochi (22:15)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 19: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0141: Delhi (10:00) to Dubai (12:00)> IX 0789: Kannur (10:55) to Kuwait (13:10)> IX 0889: Mumbai (11:10) to Bahrain (12:30)> IX 0684: Kochi (13:00) to Kuala Lumpur (19:40)

> IX 0773: Kannur (16:00) to Doha (17:40)

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0173: Delhi (3.30) to San Francisco

Air India repatriation schedule for May 18: Arrival into India ex foreign stations (in local time):

> AI 0112: London to Delhi (10.40)> AI 0112: Delhi to Varanasi (14.10)

> AI 0112: Varanasi to Gaya (16.30)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex foreign stations to India (in local time)

> IX 0818: Muscat (13.05) to Hyderabad (17.35)> IX 0814: Dubai (13.30) to Mangaluru (18.30)> *IX 0452: Abu Dhabi (15.15) to Kochi (20.40)

> IX 0374: Doha (15.35) to Kozhikode (22.20)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for May 18: Ex India to foreign stations (in local time)

> IX 0813: Mangaluru (10.00) to Dubai (12.30)> IX 0817: Mumbai (11.00) to Muscat (12.05)> *IX 0419: Kochi (11.30) to Abu Dhabi (14.15)

> IX 0373: Kozhikode (13.00) to Doha (14.35)

*Subject to slot approvals. The schedule is subject to changes.



