MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join for webinar on ‘Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more’ on 31st August, 2021 at 5:00pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Ram Nath Kovind becomes 1st President to offer prayers at Ramjanmabhoomi, says Ayodhya is nothing without Lord Ram

"Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya," the president said while inaugurating a Ramayan conclave there.

PTI
August 30, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

Ayodhya is nothing without Lord Ram, President Ram Nath Kovind said as he visited the city, where a Ram temple is under construction.

"Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya," the president said while inaugurating a Ramayan conclave there.

He was also scheduled to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi construction site where the temple is coming up, after a historic verdict by the Supreme Court in 2019.

Apparently referring to his name, President Kovind said, "I feel that when my family members named me, they were possibly having the feeling of respect and affection towards Ram Katha and Lord Ram, which is seen in the common public."

Elaborating further on Ayodhya, the President said, "The literal meaning of Ayodhya is the one with whom it is impossible to wage a war. Owing to the courage and power of Raghuvanshi kings Raghu, Dileep, Aj, Dashrath and Ram, their capital was considered unconquerable. Therefore, the name of this city as 'Ayodhya' will always remain relevant."

Close

Related stories

Highlighting the love of Lord Ram towards tribals, he said, "During his days of exile, Lord Ram did not call armies of Ayodhya and Mithila to fight the war. He gathered the Kols, Bheels, Vaanars and formed his army. In his campaign, he included 'Jatayu (vulture)'. He strengthened love and friendship with the tribals."

A postal cover of the Ramayan conclave was also unveiled by the President on the occasion.
PTI
Tags: #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Aug 30, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.