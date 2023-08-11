Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' records highest gross opening; net collections cross Rs 44 crore

'Jailer' has opened to positive reviews and fan frenzy on Thursday.

Rajinikanth starrer "Jailer" has taken the Tamil film industry by storm, securing its position as the year's most significant opener. The movie, which hit theatres on Thursday, garnered an impressive Rs 52 crore in India on its debut day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's net collections were equally impressive, amounting to Rs 44.5 crore.

This resounding success has propelled "Jailer" to claim the esteemed title of 2023's largest Tamil film opener, surpassing the previous record held by Mani Ratnam’s "Ponniyin Selvan 2," which had earned Rs 32 crore on its first day.

Throughout its opening day, "Jailer" managed to maintain an impressive occupancy rate of 78.62%. Notably, the film's gross collection of Rs 52 crore was distributed across various regions, with Tamil Nadu contributing a substantial Rs 23 crore, Karnataka contributing Rs 11 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly accounting for Rs 10 crore, and Kerala making a notable contribution of Rs 5 crore to the film's overall earnings.

The remarkable success of "Jailer" not only highlights Rajinikanth's enduring star power but also emphasizes the fervent enthusiasm of audiences for high-quality Tamil cinema. As the film continues its run in theaters, its performance remains closely watched, with industry experts eagerly anticipating further records and achievements in the days to come.

Under the direction of Nelson, the much-anticipated movie "Jailer" has set the silver screen ablaze with Rajinikanth in the lead role as the resolute jailer, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. The plot unfolds as he takes up the charge of thwarting a gang's audacious scheme to liberate their incarcerated leader. Joining Rajinikanth are illustrious co-stars including Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and special appearances by Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff.

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Limited, lauded the film's diverse appeal: "The grand multi-lingual, multi-starrer spectacle 'Jailer' has struck a chord with a wide spectrum of viewers. The opening day witnessed an extraordinary response, with over 200,000 tickets booked for 2,000 screenings spanning 550 screens across PVR and INOX theaters." told PTI.