Rajasthan lockdown from May 10: Check what is allowed, what's not

Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has announced a lockdown from May 10 to 24 that prohibits wedding functions and intrastate movement among other restrictions.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the lockdown will be in force from 5 am on May 10 to 5 am on May 24. He has also endorsed a nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly virus.

"I fully endorse the call given by Rahul Gandhi that national lockdown is the only option left. For more than one year our doctors, medical staff have been performing under excessive workload for the nation. We have lost many of them," the chief minister said.

Take a look at what's allowed, what's not during the lockdown in Rajasthan:

> Only shops dealing with essential products and services will remain open during the period.

> All private offices and commercial establishments will remain shut during the lockdown.

> Marriage functions have been completely banned and will be allowed only after May 31. The advance booking amount given to marriage gardens, bands etc. will be either returned or adjusted later, the government said.

> Court marriages and weddings at home will, however, be allowed in the presence of a maximum of 11 people.

> All MGNREGA works will be restricted during the period.

> To prevent migration of workers, they will be allowed to work in factories and special buses will be operated for the workers of factories and construction sites.

> The state has also prohibited intrastate movement till May 24. Meaning, movement from one city/village to another city/village within the state will be prohibited.

> Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply. No private and public transport will be permitted.

> Places of worship will be closed during the lockdown.

> Those seeking to enter the state will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test report. If not tested, the person has to undergo 15-day mandatory quarantine.

> Besides these, restrictions already in force in the state under 'Red Alert Public Discipline Fortnight' will also remain in place.

Rajasthan reported 17,532 fresh cases on May 6, pushing the infection count to 7,02,568. The virus has also claimed 5,182 lives so far, as per the official health ministry update.