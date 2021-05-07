Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 3056 new COVID19 cases, 3838 recoveries and 69 deaths

May 07, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

due to the disease is seeing an upward spike too with 3,980 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll in the country has crossed the 23 lakh mark to reach 23,01,68. Some research models recently predicted that the death toll in India could more than double from current levels.

: As many as 4,12,262 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload in the country to 2,10,77,410, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. This is the biggest spike in daily new cases India has seen so far. The country had last reported over 4 lakh new cases on Saturday. The daily fatality