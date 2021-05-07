MARKET NEWS

May 07, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 3056 new COVID19 cases, 3838 recoveries and 69 deaths

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: No lockdown will be imposed in Telangana, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As many as 4,12,262 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload in the country to 2,10,77,410, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. This is the biggest spike in daily new cases India has seen so far. The country had last reported over 4 lakh new cases on Saturday. The daily fatality
due to the disease is seeing an upward spike too with 3,980 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll in the country has crossed the 23 lakh mark to reach 23,01,68. Some research models recently predicted that the death toll in India could more than double from current levels.
  • May 07, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 16.48 crore doses, says Centre

    India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 16.48 crore doses (16,48,76,248). More than 2.62 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 were vaccinated today till 8 pm: Union Health Ministry

  • May 07, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No lockdown will be imposed in Telangana, says CM 

    No lockdown will be imposed in Telangana: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao 

  • May 07, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh reports 13,846 new cases, 212 deaths in past 24 hours

    Chhattisgarh reports 13,846 new COVID19 cases, 377 discharges and 212 deaths today.

    Total cases: 8,16,489

    Total recoveries: 1,30,553

    Death toll: 9950

    Active cases: 1,31,245

  • May 07, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 24 patients asked to be ready to shift from Ashraya Hospital to other hospitals due to oxygen shortage

    24 COVID19 patients asked to be ready to shift from Ashraya Hospital to other hospitals in Chickamagalur due to oxygen shortage. 2 patients already shifted to other hospitals: Vijay Kumar, MD, Ashraya hospital.

  • May 07, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa suspends all permissions issued for shooting of films, serials 

    Due to rise in COVID cases in Goa, state govt ordered that all permissions issued by Entertainment Society of Goa for films, serials & musical shows' shooting are withdrawn & suspended. We don't know how long will this continue: SP Desai,Entertainment Society of Goa Vice Chairman

  • May 07, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

