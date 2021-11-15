Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's first world-class railway station; Here are 5 things you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch RBI's retail direct scheme and integrated ombudsman scheme today (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a revamped railway station in Madhya Pradesh on November 15. Termed as world-class the Habibganj Railway Station is now renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

This will be India's first world-class railway station which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This station was made with modern world-class features and with modern amenities.

The total cost of the Habibganj station project is around Rs 450 crore. To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are there

India’s first world-class railway station: 5 points

Habibganj Railway Station which was renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station has all the facilities that are available at international airports and is the first world-class model station. A private company has built this railway station under a public-private partnership.

Display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station for information about the movement of trains. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse. To reach the platform, escalators and lifts have been installed at the station.

To keep round-the-clock surveillance, around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station. The station has food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge.

To provide information about the tourism and culture of the state, a tourist information lounge has been set up and a large LED screen has also been put up on the first-floor waiting hall.

Passengers will get the opportunity to get through literature related to tourism and culture, coffee-table books, brochures, and leaflets present at the railway station.