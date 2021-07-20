MARKET NEWS

Population Control | Not deviated from 'Mission Parivar Vikas' goals: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The Centre also released the name of states that have shown decline in the total fertility rate from 2016-18.

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Representative image

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 20, in a written answer in the Rajya Sabha, denied to have deviated from its goal on the 'Mission Parivar Vikas' scheme launched by it in 2016.

The Centre also shared the name of states with highest fertility rate under the scheme that have shown decline in the total fertility rate from 2016-18.

ALSO READ: UP population control bill: VHP asks Yogi govt to remove one-child norm from draft

According to the government, the TFR in Assam declined from 2.3 to 2.2, while it was 3.2 against 3.3. The TFR in Chhattisgarh decreased by 0.1, i.e., from 2.5 to 2.4. In Madhya Pradesh, the TFR declined from 2.8 to 2.7, while for Rajasthan, it was 2.5 against the previous 2.5. Country's most populous state Uttar Pradesh TFR declined from 3.1 to 2.9.

The reply from the Union Ministry came amid the controversy emerging from Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government recently put up a draft of its population control bill on the website of the state law commission, inviting suggestions from the public till July 19.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the UP government to remove the one-child norm from the draft of its population control bill, saying it will lead to an imbalance in the society.

The main objective of ‘Mission Parivas Vikas’, launched in 2017, is to accelerate access to high quality family planning choices based on information, reliable services and supplies within a rights-based framework.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mission Parivar Vikas Scheme #population control #Total Fertility Rate #Union Health Ministry #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jul 20, 2021 04:46 pm

