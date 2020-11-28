PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's presence to motivate company in quest to bridge unmet healthcare needs: Zydus Cadila

PM Modi visited Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, as he began his three-city visit to review ongoing coronavirus vaccine development work.

PTI
(Image: @narendramodi twitter handle)
(Image: @narendramodi twitter handle)

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its Zydus Biotech Park will motivate the company to scale greater heights in its pursuit to bridge unmet healthcare needs.

Modi visited Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, as he began his three-city visit to review ongoing coronavirus vaccine development work.

"His inspiring presence will motivate us to scale greater heights in our quest to bridge unmet healthcare needs,” Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The Zydus family comprising 25,000 Zydan's stands committed to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission and offering the nation safe and efficacious vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to fight COVID-19, it added.

Zydus Cadila had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and it commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #Narendra Modi #Zydus Cadila

