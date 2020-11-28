PM Modi's presence to motivate company in quest to bridge unmet healthcare needs: Zydus Cadila

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its Zydus Biotech Park will motivate the company to scale greater heights in its pursuit to bridge unmet healthcare needs.

Modi visited Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, as he began his three-city visit to review ongoing coronavirus vaccine development work.

"His inspiring presence will motivate us to scale greater heights in our quest to bridge unmet healthcare needs,” Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

The Zydus family comprising 25,000 Zydan's stands committed to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission and offering the nation safe and efficacious vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to fight COVID-19, it added.

Zydus Cadila had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and it commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.