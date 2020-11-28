Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 28, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,248; cases climb above 2.33 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 93 lakh. There are 4,55,555 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 250th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 93,09,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,35,715 deaths. A total of 87,18,517 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,55,555 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.89 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.65 percent. Globally, more than 6.15 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 14.41 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Bihar reports 698 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | JUST IN: NCP MLA from Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency, Bharat Bhalke passed away at Pune's Ruby Hospital today. He was admitted for post-COVID-19 treatment. (ANI)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US patients hospitalized with COVID-19 surpass 90,000 ahead of expected case surge
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the United States reached 90,000 yesterday after nearly doubling in the last month, just as holiday gatherings are expected to propel the next wave of infections. The rate of hospitalizations - now at the highest since the pandemic began - has pushed some medical centers beyond capacity. The rapid increase comes after weeks of rising infection rates across the country. That is likely to worsen as people who mingled with friends and relatives over Thanksgiving gradually get sick, health experts say. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tests per million population crosses one lakh-mark in the country, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus in New Zealand LIVE Updates | 7th Pakistan cricket team member tests positive for COVID-19
A seventh member of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join other infected teammates in quarantine. Six members of the 53-member squad tested positive on Tuesday when the team arrived in New Zealand from Pakistan and began its compulsory 14-day stay in managed isolation. The seventh member tested positive yesterday when players and officials again were tested on the third day of their isolation period.
Under New Zealand rules, people in managed isolation generally are tested on the third and 12th days of the isolation period. The new infection was reported Saturday by New Zealands ministry of health in its daily update of COVID-19 cases. (AP)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Bihar reports 698 new COVID-19 cases
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,33,839 after 698 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, while five fresh fatalities took the death toll to 1,248, a health department bulletin said yesterday. It said that 654 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,27,046. The state now has 5,545 active cases. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 250th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.