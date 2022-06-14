English
    PM Modi directs recruitment of 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO

    The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

    The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

    "PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO said in a tweet.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #PMO
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:26 am
