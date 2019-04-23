App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Kisan: Centre pays around Rs 10.5 K cr towards 1st, 2nd tranche

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Centre announced the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year would be paid to 12 crore farmers in three equal instalments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Around 3.10 crore small farmers have so far received the first tranche of Rs 2,000 each under the PM-Kisan scheme and 2.10 crore peasants have got the second instalment as well, costing Rs 10,500 crore to the exchequer, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said April 23.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Centre announced the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year would be paid to 12 crore farmers in three equal instalments.

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allowed the Union Agriculture Ministry to transfer the first and second tranche of the payment to all those beneficiaries registered under the scheme before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that kicked in from March 10.

"About 4.76 crore farmers got registered under the PM-Kisan scheme before March 10. We have been able to disburse first installment to 3.10 crore farmers and the second installment to 2.10 crore farmers so far," the ministry official told PTI.

related news

Total Rs 10,500 crore has been disbursed so far, comprising the first and second instalments, he said.

In the budget, the NDA government allocated a sum of Rs 20,000 crore, to transfer Rs 2,000 each to farmers in the first installment by March-end, for the ongoing fiscal under the scheme.

The scheme was formally launched at national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh by transferring the first instalment to 1.01 crore farmers, amounting Rs 2,021 crore.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first instalment has been released to around one crore farmers so far, while in Andhra Pradesh to 30 lakh farmers.

The official further said that Punjab and Haryana are amongst the top beneficiary states as the two states have completed the registration of its farmers under the scheme.

Small and marginal farmers who hold cultivable land of up to 2 hectares are eligible under the scheme.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #PM Kisan Scheme #Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: CSK Opt to Bowl, Har ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Vijender Singh boxes his way into the Congress

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

IPL 2019: David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him m ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralle ...

IIT-Bombay Draws Criticism for Calling People Who Vote for BJP 'Stupid ...

Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Wants Another Term For PM Modi

'Casting Director' Who Morphed Women Pics with Mobile App Held

Mass Burial Held For Victims Of Sri Lanka Bombings

E-Buzz: Mohit Chauhan Recreates Bulla Ki Jaana

After #BoycottVistara Began Trending, Vistara Sent Officials to Apolog ...

Footage Captured Suspected Bomber Strolling Into Sri Lankan Church Mom ...

PM Modi Opened Bank Accounts, Congress Will Deposit Rs 72,000 in Them: ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth left at ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.