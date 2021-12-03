MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices on December 3: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

In Mumbai, fuel prices remained static. Petrol retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel was sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (Representative image)

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained the same on December 3 for the 30th consecutive day after the Centre's excise duty cut. The price of petrol in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 95.41, a day after the government reduced VAT from 30 percent to 19.4 percent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per litre.

Diesel price also remained static in Delhi at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Read | Delhi slashes VAT to 19.40%, petrol to get cheaper by Rs 8 per litre

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. With no change in prices, petrol retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel was sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 15, 2021

Monday, 15th November, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 15, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    110
View more

Monday, 15th November, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 15, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    0
View more
Show

Related stories

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at an unchanged price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Also read | Govt's excise mop-up from petrol, diesel doubles to Rs 3.7 lakh crore in FY21; states get Rs 20,000 crore

The Centre had on November 3 cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, 28 states and union territories have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices. The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Delhi, Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut local sales tax or VAT the most, while the UT of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #diesel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Dec 3, 2021 08:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.