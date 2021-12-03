Petrol, diesel prices on December 3: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained the same on December 3 for the 30th consecutive day after the Centre's excise duty cut. The price of petrol in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 95.41, a day after the government reduced VAT from 30 percent to 19.4 percent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per litre.

Diesel price also remained static in Delhi at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. With no change in prices, petrol retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre and diesel was sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at an unchanged price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The Centre had on November 3 cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, 28 states and union territories have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices. The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Delhi, Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut local sales tax or VAT the most, while the UT of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.