Delhi slashes VAT to 19.40%, petrol to get cheaper by Rs 8 per litre

The price of petrol in Delhi will go down by Rs 8 as the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has decided to slash VAT on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent.



Delhi Govt reduces VAT on petrol to 19.40% from 30%, petrol price to reduce by Rs 8 per litre, new rates to come in to effect from midnight today pic.twitter.com/BV0chqRj5V

— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

The new rates will come in to effect from December 2, ANI tweeted.

The decision to reduce VAT was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as per a PTI report.

Once the VAT cut takes effect, the price of petrol will reduce from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, fuel prices remained unchanged for the 27th consecutive day on December 1 after the Central government cut the excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. The November 4 decline took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty.

Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, 27 states and union territories have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.