Delhi slashes VAT to 19.40%, petrol to get cheaper by Rs 8 per litre

Once the VAT cut takes effect, the price of petrol will reduce from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre in Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


The price of petrol in Delhi will go down by Rs 8 as the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has decided to slash VAT on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent.

The new rates will come in to effect from December 2, ANI tweeted.

The decision to reduce VAT was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as per a PTI report.

Read | Govt's excise mop-up from petrol, diesel doubles to Rs 3.7 lakh crore in FY21; states get Rs 20,000 crore

Once the VAT cut takes effect, the price of petrol will reduce from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, fuel prices remained unchanged for the 27th consecutive day on December 1 after the Central government cut the excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. The November 4 decline took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre.

Also read | Petrol, diesel prices on December 1: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 27 days in row

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty.

Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, 27 states and union territories have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #petrol
first published: Dec 1, 2021 12:39 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.