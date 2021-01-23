MARKET NEWS

Parakram Diwas | PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary in Bengal: All you need to know

The Centre has announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be marked as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal on January 23, organised to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, one of India's most celebrated freedom fighters who hailed from the state.

The central government had recently announced that Bose's birth anniversary would be marked as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. "This will also help inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as the celebrated freedom fighter did and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

An 85-member high-level committee chaired by PM Modi has been formed to plan year-round programmes to mark Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

Here’s how PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations:

> PM Modi will visit the National Library in Kolkata, where an international conference on "Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an artists' camp are being organised. He will interact with the artists and other participants, according to the PMO.

> The prime minister will preside over the inaugural function of the celebrations at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata.

> A permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Bose will be inaugurated on the occasion.

> A commemorative coin and postage stamp will be released by the prime minister, and a cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot" will also be held.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Subhas Chandra Bose #west bengal
first published: Jan 23, 2021 07:36 am

