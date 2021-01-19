Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday will be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’: Centre

The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre announced on January 19 that freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday, which falls on January 23, will be celebrated as a national holiday.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday will be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ starting this year – his 125th birth anniversary.

The Centre’s announcement comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, where it is hopeful of clocking a win this year.

The official notice issued by the Union Ministry of Culture read: “The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at national and international level.”

“In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd of January every year as Parakram Diwas to inspire people of this country especially the youth and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.”

As per media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely be visiting West Bengal on January 23 to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125birthday and take part in the celebrations at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata.