    Papua New Guinea PM touches PM Modi's feet on his arrival, seeks blessings

    "I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember," Modi tweeted, after landing in Papua New Guinea.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
    Narendra Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Papua New Guinea

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a first-of-its-kind of reception upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea on May 21, with the leader of the Pacific Island country seen touching his feet to seek his blessings.

    James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, was leading the officials who arrived to welcome his Indian counterpart. As soon as Modi walked down from his jet, Marape was seen embracing him.


    Marape then slightly bent down and touched Modi's feet, but the latter instead lifted his shoulders and hugged him.

    "Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India's ties with this great nation during my visit," Modi tweeted.

    Normally Papua New Guinea does not give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset, but a special exception was made for Modi and a ceremonial welcome was accorded to him, news agency PTI reported.

    On May 22, Modi and Marape will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). The summit will take place at a time when China is making efforts to enhance its military and diplomatic influence in the region.

    Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour is the first ever by any Indian prime minister. The first stop of his official tour was Japan, where he attended the G7 summit, and the final stop will be Australia.

    With PTI inputs

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 21, 2023 07:45 pm